Music legend Celine Dion delivers lineup in Boston Bruins locker room before Rangers game

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins had a surprise visit in their locker room before Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced to the team the legendary singer Celine Dion, who was joined by her two sons, was going to read the starting lineup.

Dion hit a few high notes while announcing Boston’s starting group of David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, Danton Heinen, Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Jeremy Swayman.

You can watch the video of Dion’s lineup reading below:

The Bruins lost to the Rangers 5-2 Thursday night as they begin a six-game road trip starting Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.

