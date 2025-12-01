Local

Multiple crews respond to Haverhill apartment complex for fire

By Boston 25 News Staff
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Numerous fire crews responded to a Haverhill apartment complex on Sunday night.

According to the Haverhill Fire Department, crews were ordered to 18 Forest Acres Drive to reports of a structure fire.

At this time, crews remain on scene. No word yet on injuries or damage.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

