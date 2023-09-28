Multi-vehicle wreck on I-495 causes serious traffic backup

WESTBORO, Mass — A crash on I-495 just before the Mass Pike caused massive traffic backups Thursday afternoon.

The Westborough Fire Department says several teams of first responders to I-495 southbound. They also shared photos of a van that was involved in the crash and a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Scene clear. All lanes open https://t.co/TXBppuEo9Z — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 28, 2023

Before 2:58 p.m., MassDOT alerted commuters to the crash. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., MassDOT alerted travelers that all lanes had been reopened.

Traffic was backed up to Route 20, fire officials said.

Officials did not say whether anyone was injured in the crash.

