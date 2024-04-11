MSPCA seeking to rehome 100+ animals seized from home in Ayer

METHUEN, Mass — The MSPCA at Nevins Farm is looking to rehome over 100 animals who were seized from a home in Ayer.

The animals were seized by MSPCA Law Enforcement and Ayer Police after they were found living in unsanitary conditions without adequate access to food and water.

The animals’ previous owner, 77-year-old Ruth Maxant-Schulz was arraigned in Ayer District Court on 30 counts of animal cruelty, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Among the animals are 91 chickens, 11 ducks, eight geese, and two ponies, as well as 49 goats, some of whom are pregnant.

“Many of these animals needed medical care,” said MSPCA-Angell Vice President of Animal Protection, Mike Keiley. “In addition to caring for the pregnant goats and their eventual babies, we need to castrate the males, and some of the birds also need additional treatment, including a poor goose that has a tumor on its eyelid.”

Avian and Exotics specialist Dr. Anne Staudenmaier at Angell West in Waltham is expected to perform surgery on the goose and the other animals who need help.

“It’s really fortunate that these animals came to Nevins, where we have access to world-class veterinarians like Dr. Staudenmaier,” said Keiley.

MSPCA estimates that caring for these animals has already topped $20,000 with more costs as they continue their road to recovery. Those who would like to donate to their recovery efforts can do so by clicking the link here.

“These animals have been through a lot,” said Keiley. “But now that they’re in our care, we’re focused on helping them get back to good health—including getting them to adequate body weights—and placing them into homes where they’ll get the love and care they deserve.”

Interested adopters can visit Nevins Farm in Methuen during open hours, Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. Adopters may also submit an inquiry here.

