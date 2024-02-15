BOSTON — Calling all dog lovers, the MSPCA is holding an adopt-a-thon event for people willing to open their hearts and homes to homeless pups.

‘The Matchmaking Game’ is a week-long adoption event to be held February 19-25. During this time, MSPCA will be waiving the adoption fees for dogs over the age of 6 months.

There has been a large drop in adoptions nationwide which is making shelters overpopulated in the U.S.

MSPCA adoption centers are at 90% capacity.

The event will take place at all four adoption centers in Methuen, Boston, Cape, and Salem.

For more information, visit the link here.

Photos of some of the available dogs can be found below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 MSPCA launching week-long dog adoptathon as shelters almost at capacity MSPCA launching week-long dog adoptathon as shelters almost at capacity (MSPCA Angell)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group