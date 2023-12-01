MSPCA-Angell holding fee waived adoptathon for adult dogs

BOSTON — Amid the worsening national dog population crisis MSPCA-Angell is holding a fee waived adoptathon for adult dogs.

The week-long ‘Home for the Holidays’ event begins December 4th and adoption fees for adult dogs over the age of 1 will be waived at all four of the MSPCA’s Adoption Centers in Boston, Salem, Methuen, and Centerville on Cape Cod.

The event comes amid an ongoing dog population crisis that is putting thousands of dogs across the country at risk of euthanasia.

“Shelters across the country are seeing a slowdown in dog adoptions and it’s been going on for close to a year,” explained MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley.

“We’ve been doing all we can to help, both by transporting hundreds of dogs here to Massachusetts where there are more adopters, and by working with partner shelters to execute similar fee-waived events to help attract more adopters to their shelters as well.”

What is the adoptathon holiday event?

Adoption fees for adult dogs range from $350 to $500 all those fees that will be waived during the Home for the Holidays event.

“Eliminating barriers to adoption is a really important part of helping ease this crisis,” Keiley expounded. “Given the economy, it’s likely that fees are preventing some people from adopting, so we’re excited to have the opportunity to waive those for an entire week.”

The adoptathon is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation.

How to Adopt

The “Home for the Holidays” adoptathon begins on Monday, December 4, and runs through Sunday, December 10 at all MSPCA Adoption Centers.

Dogs eligible for the event will have stars on their adoption profile pages.

What locations are participating?

Interested adopters are encouraged to visit the shelters during open hours, which vary by location:

Boston Adoption Center: Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Nevins Farm Adoption Center: Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Cape Cod Adoption Center: Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Northeast Animal Shelter: Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about adopathon, visit the link here.

