MSP: Newburyport man led police on 100mph chase after being asleep at the wheel on the highway

A Newburyport man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase after police found him sleeping in his car in the middle of the highway is set to face charges.

Around 1:13 a.m., Massachusetts State Police received several reports of a vehicle stopped in the middle lane of Interstate 495 south in Lowell. Responding officers found Kristopher Cole, 29, of Newburyport, asleep in the driver’s seat, a spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police said.

Cole suddenly woke up and sped off, racing down Interstate-495 at more than 100 miles per hour, MSP said.

Troopers successfully deployed Star Chase and a stinger to deflate all four tires on the suspected vehicle.

After the tires were popped, the vehicle continued on Interstate 495 South into Bolton between 34-45 mph.

The car finally came to a complete stop around 1:45 a.m. and Troopers took Cole into custody.

Cole is facing charges of failure to stop, operating under the influence of alcohol, and possession of ammunition without an FID.

He was expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Wednesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group