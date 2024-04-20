Motorcyclist seriously injured in Danvers crash

DANVERS, Mass — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in Danvers Friday.

Danvers police and Massachusetts State Police responded to Maple Street for the motorcycle wreck Friday evening.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MSP Crash Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services were called to the scene to the investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

