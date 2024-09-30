Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash involving car in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a car in Bridgwater Sunday night.
Police responded to the area around 1700 Bedford Street around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Bridgewater police tell Boston 25 News.
Responders found a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Bridgewater police continue to investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group