Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash involving car in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a car in Bridgwater Sunday night.

Police responded to the area around 1700 Bedford Street around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Bridgewater police tell Boston 25 News.

Responders found a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Bridgewater police continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

