Motorcyclist killed in Hingham crash, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hingham on Monday afternoon, police said.

At 4:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Beal Street, near the intersection of North and West streets.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured.

Police on Monday did not identify the motorcyclist who died.

Beal Street remained closed at North and West streets and at Fottler Road until 8 p.m. Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by Hingham Police, State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group