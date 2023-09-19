Motorcycle riders killed by alleged drunk driver in Nashua, N.H. identified

NASHUA, NH — The two motorcycle riders killed by an alleged drunk driver in Nashua, N.H. on Sunday have been identified.

Anthony Clayton, 68, of Pepperell and Sayira Muriel, 51, of Nashua, New Hampshire were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a truck on Daniel Webster Highway.

The driver of the truck, George Palazzo Jr., is facing a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated.

George Palazzo Jr. (George Palazzo Jr. -- Nashua Police Department)

Officers responding to a report of a collision near the intersection of Daniel Webster Highway and Independence Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday found a pickup truck that had crashed head-on with a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Palazzo Jr. had crossed over the median and struck the motorcycle, claiming the life of Clayton and Murie.

“Officers made contact with Palazzo Jr. at the scene and made observations that he appeared to be impaired by alcohol,” the department said in a statement.

Prakalya Ganesh told Boston 25 that she saw the flames as she and her dad were driving by the scene of the wreck.

“I thought it was like an orange flag at first, but then it started growing and half the truck caught on fire,” she said. “Then it started exploding.”

Neighborhood resident Emily DiMarco told Boston 25 that drivers “speed badly” in the area where the crash happened.

