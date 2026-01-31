Mother and son killed in shooting in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. — A mother and son were killed last night in a shooting in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney.

According to officials, around 8:05 p.m., police received a 911 call to 431 Barnes Street for a double shooting. Upon arrival, police located 25-year-old Nicholas Almeida and his mother, 54-year-old Elizabeth Almeida.

Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both mother and son were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Arlington College, who was in a dating relationship with Elizabeth. He was located at the scene with a firearm.

The suspect has been charged at this time with two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing seriously bodily injury.

The shooting is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

