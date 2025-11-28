‘More trees sold before Thanksgiving than ever before’: Farms see big turnout on Black Friday

WESTWOOD, Mass. — The holiday season’s unofficial start begins on Black Friday as families shop for a Christmas tree. But this year, one farm owner says he sold trees earlier than ever.

“It seems like everyone wants a tree earlier and earlier. So, I actually sold a few fresh Christmas trees last weekend up till this past Wednesday for families who wanted to have a tree in their home for Thanksgiving,” Chris Bean, the owner of Bean Family Farms, said. “More trees sold before Thanksgiving than ever before.”

Bean said his trees are sourced up north and said the crop this season was exceptional. He said this is the first year since the pandemic that the supplier hasn’t increased prices. Bean was able to then price his trees about the same as a year ago.

On the other side of Westwood, Lambert’s was packed with people excited to find the perfect tree.

“I’m a Christmas fanatic. I love Christmas. My house is already decorated,” Westwood resident Sue Becker said. “I’m so excited.”

Lambert’s has thousands of trees to choose from. The owner, Nino Lambert, said it was easier to get trees from the supplier this season. He said during the COVID-19 Pandemic, suppliers made a lot of money on trees, and so many were cut down.

Increased demand for real trees drove up costs. Now, the tree farms are trying to catch up, as there is a supply gap right now.

“Prices aren’t coming down like I want them to, but the supply is there, so the prices should start coming down in a year or two,” Lambert said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

