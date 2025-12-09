Monument devoted to women’s history coming to National Mall in Washington, D.C

WASHINGTON, D.C. — 105 years after women earned the right to vote, there are finally plans to honor that milestone in American history with a monument.

The Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation secured final approval last week to place the monument at Constitution Gardens, on the National Mall, strategically located at the intersection of 19th Street and Constitution Avenue.

This monument will commemorate the 105th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote in 1920.

Every living first lady is part of this non-partisan project, serving as honorary co-chairs. Current first lady Melania Trump, Dr. Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton are all involved in the effort.

The next steps for the project include a nationwide call for design ideas to shape what the monument will look like. This initiative aims to engage the public in the creative process of commemorating women’s suffrage.

This will be the first monument on the National Mall dedicated to women’s history.

