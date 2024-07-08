Monthlong shutdown of Boston’s Sumner Tunnel: List of alternative travel options

BOSTON — Boston area motorists, pack your patience!

Monday marks the first big test for commuters since the city’s Sumner Tunnel closed Friday morning for a month of repair work.

The Sumner Tunnel from East Boston and Logan Airport to downtown Boston will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week until August 5 to allow MassDOT crews and contractors time to implement repairs inside the aging, underground passage.

“The closure is the next phase of a project that began in April of 2022 and includes work on the tunnel ceiling, roadway, walls, lighting, and additional improvements which will increase safety and climate resiliency,” MassDOT said in a statement.

The Sumner is approaching 100 years old, and MassDOT said the work is necessary. This round of repair work has a price tag of $160 million.

This year’s full closure will be similar to the shutdown in 2023. Here are some of the other options available to commuters:

• Free MBTA Blue Line rides.

• Free and reduced-cost MBTA water ferry options.

• Reduced MBTA Commuter Rail fares on the Newburyport-Rockport line.

• Fare-free service for customers boarding key Chelsea bus routes, including the Silver Line 3.

• Discounted parking at select MBTA and Commuter Rail lots and garages.

• MBTA RIDE trips that begin and end within ¾ of a mile of the free MBTA services will also be free from July 5 to August 5.

• Discounted tolls for Resident Discount Program participants.

Motorists should be prepared for heavier than normal traffic in and around the city during the shutdown, according to State Highway Administrator John Gulliver.

“Even if you are traveling off-peak hours, you should expect heavier than normal traffic,” Gulliver warned. To help people deal with the closure, there will be discounted fares for the Tobin Bridge and Ted Williams tunnel. The MBTA’s blue line will be free.”

Additional information can be found on mass.gov/sumner-tunnel.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group