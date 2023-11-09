Monster Jam returning to Gillette Stadium in 2024

FOXBORO, Mass. — Monster Jam is rolling back into Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on April 20.

The most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience roars into the home of the New England Patriots with their 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

Fans can experience the Monster Jam Pit Party from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Foxboro on Saturday afternoon by seeing massive trucks up close, meeting their favorite drivers and crews, getting autographs, and taking pictures.

The Stadium Championship Series East will take place at 5 p.m. and features 12 skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. According to Monster Jam, “the most decorated driver in Monster Jam history, 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents aims to lock in one last Series championship during his final competitive season.”

The current truck lineup is as follows:

Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga

Max-D® driven by Tom Meents

Zombie® driven by Bari Musawwir

Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® driven by Bryce Kenny

El Toro Loco® driven by Jamey Garner

Lucas Stabilizer™ driven by Cynthia Gauthier

Megalodon® driven by Todd LeDuc

Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard

Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo

Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo

Bad Company driven by John Gordon

Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon

