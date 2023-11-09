Monster Jam returning to Gillette Stadium in 2024

FOXBORO, Mass. — Monster Jam is rolling back into Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on April 20.
The most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience roars into the home of the New England Patriots with their 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
Fans can experience the Monster Jam Pit Party from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Foxboro on Saturday afternoon by seeing massive trucks up close, meeting their favorite drivers and crews, getting autographs, and taking pictures.
The Stadium Championship Series East will take place at 5 p.m. and features 12 skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. According to Monster Jam, “the most decorated driver in Monster Jam history, 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents aims to lock in one last Series championship during his final competitive season.”
The current truck lineup is as follows:
- Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga
- Max-D® driven by Tom Meents
- Zombie® driven by Bari Musawwir
- Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® driven by Bryce Kenny
- El Toro Loco® driven by Jamey Garner
- Lucas Stabilizer™ driven by Cynthia Gauthier
- Megalodon® driven by Todd LeDuc
- Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard
- Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo
- Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo
- Bad Company driven by John Gordon
- Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon
To purchase tickets, visit the link here.
