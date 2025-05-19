Missing Stoughton woman found, taken to hospital for evaluation, police say

STOUGHTON, Mass. — UPDATE (10:25 a.m., 5/19/25): Police in a Facebook post said, "Sonia was located this morning at 8:48 a.m. She was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment."

PREVIOUS STORY:

Police are investigating the disappearance of a woman in Stoughton.

The Stoughton Police Department said in a Facebook post that a 44-year-old woman named Sonia went missing early Monday morning.

Officers, with help from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council and the Massachusetts State Police, spent more than five hours scouring the area of Bento Street with drones and K9 units before suspending the search just after 6:30 a.m.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on Sonia’s whereabouts is asked to call 781-344-2424.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group