Missing Hyde Park teen may be in Malden area, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help, especially in the Malden area, looking for a teen who has been missing for a week.

Tamarra Wilken-Smith, 16, of Hyde Park, was last seen on Sunday morning, September 24 in the area of Allen Street, according to Boston Police.

At 10 a.m. that morning, police say she was spotted in the Dunkin Donuts at 980 East Avenue in Malden. Surveillance photos show Wilken-Smith wearing a gray shirt with long sleeves, black and white checkered pajama pants, black and red sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

She is described as a 5′4″ Black female with black braided hair and is reportedly a student at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester.

Anyone with information about Wilken-Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

Tamarra Wilken-Smith missing (Boston Police Department)

