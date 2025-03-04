Missing 8-year-old girl with autism located after large search in Lunenburg

LUNENBURG, Mass. — A missing 8-year-old girl with autism was located after a large search in Lunenburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple crews were searching for the child in the area of the Henry Cowdrey Trail on Massachusetts Avenue near Mulpus Road, according to Lunenburg Fire Rescue.

In an update shared about 30 minutes after announcing the search, officials wrote, “Missing child has been located.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

Multiple units in the area of the Cowdrey on Mass Ave and Mulpus Road. Searching for an 8 year old Autistic child... Posted by Lunenburg Fire Rescue on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

