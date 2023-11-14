Mini stallion siblings in Dedham looking for new home

DEDHAM, Mass — A pair of tiny twins are looking for their forever home.

Two pairs of mini stallions that were recently surrendered by a family on Martha’s Vineyard are up for adoption, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The ARL says the 20-year-old brothers, Dwight and Stanley, are in fantastic health and are social butterflies.

“After being surrendered, during their time at the sanctuary they displayed their wonderful personalities but also spent a little too much time trying to interact with the mares on the property, so the sanctuary reached out to ARL for assistance, and the stallions were transported to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center,” the ARL said.

The mini stallions will be gelded later this month.

Interested adopters are asked can reach the ARL Dedham adoption team at (617) 426-9170 x605 or by emailing Dedham-adoption@arlboston.org.

