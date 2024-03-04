Milton police locate young woman reported missing from South Station

MILTON, Mass. — Police in Milton have safely located Mimmi Huria, 18, who was reported missing from South Station over the weekend.
Huria was spotted getting off a bus with plans to visit Dewey Square on Saturday around 12:15 p.m., according to the Milton Police Department. She was traveling with two pieces of luggage and a guitar case.
Huria attends a boarding high school in Maine and was meeting family for the start of her school break, police noted.
No further information was given at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
