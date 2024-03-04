Milton police locate young woman reported missing from South Station

MILTON, Mass. — Police in Milton have safely located Mimmi Huria, 18, who was reported missing from South Station over the weekend.

Huria was spotted getting off a bus with plans to visit Dewey Square on Saturday around 12:15 p.m., according to the Milton Police Department. She was traveling with two pieces of luggage and a guitar case.

Huria attends a boarding high school in Maine and was meeting family for the start of her school break, police noted.

No further information was given at this time.

Milton missing teen (Boston Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

