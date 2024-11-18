Millbury man arrested, accused of leading police on multi-town chase and crash in U-Haul truck

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A Millbury man is facing charges for allegedly leading officers on a multi-town chase in a U-Haul truck before crashing into a utility pole in Westborough last week.

47-year-old Stephen Dupont is charged with failure to stop for police, assault with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime (shoplifting), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and multiple civil motor vehicle infractions, according to authorities.

Shrewsbury Police say on November 12 around 8:42 p.m., an officer ran the license plate number of a U-Haul truck in the parking lot of 197 Boston Turnpike, a CVS pharmacy. The officer discovered the truck had allegedly fled from State Police the night before.

The officer then attempted to stop the U-Haul as it pulled onto Harrington Avenue, noting the multiple traffic violations the truck allegedly committed.

Police say at this point the U-Haul driver accelerated and tried fleeing. As the truck drove away, a rear, unsecured door opened, spilling various items out of the back and into the roadway.

Officers pursued the vehicle north on Old Mill Road, then east on Main Street, south onto Route 140, east on Route 20, then South Street, and eventually east onto Route 9 towards Westborough.

Stop sticks were then deployed on Route 9 near the Shrewsbury/Northborough line in an attempt to slow the driver. The devices were successful, but authorities say the driver, later identified as Dupont, continued driving the vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, the U-Haul crashed into a utility pole, taking down powerlines near the Target store in Westborough.

Dupont was eventually removed from the car and arrested.

Police say they found several items inside the truck they suspected of being stolen.

Two female passengers who were also in the vehicle were uninjured and will receive a criminal summons for receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime (shoplifting), according to authorities.

Their identities are being withheld pending arraignment.

No further information was immediately available.

