Milford man facing attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing outside downtown business

A man is facing charges including attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man outside a Milford business early Wednesday morning.

A Milford police officer was patrolling near the intersection of Main Street and Bow Street at approximately 3:39 a.m. when they were flagged down by two men. One man informed the officer that he had just been allegedly stabbed, police say.

The victim was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester while Pedro Caetano, of Milford, was arrested on scene, Milford police disclosed.

Caetano is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

Police set up yellow crime scene tape outside several Milford businesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

