Milford man accused of assaulting disabled person he was caring for

MILFORD, Mass. — A Milford man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a disabled male he was caring for.

According to the police, on Friday, November 28th, around 9:16 p.m., officers received a call reporting the past sexual assault of a disabled male.

Within minutes, at 9:21 p.m., Milford Police Detectives began looking into the report, during which it was alleged that the victim’s caretaker had indecently touched him.

Calton Asanga, 27, was interviewed at the Milford Police Department later that night where he admitted to improperly touching the victim.

“The facts of this case show an abhorrent betrayal by someone who was trusted to provide care. I’m grateful for the quick resolution,” said Chief of Police Robert Tusino.

Asanga has been charged with indecent assault and battery on a disabled person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

