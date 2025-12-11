Middlesex DA backs bill to end statute of limitations for adult sexual assault cases with evidence

BEDFORD, Mass. — A decades-old cold case with the Bedford Police Department has been cracked by DNA evidence. However, after nearly 40 years, the statute of limitations has expired, blocking any sort of movement. That’s why the Middlesex District Attorney is backing a bill that would make it so there are no statute of limitations for adult sexual assault cases, as long as there is evidence present.

Since 1996, there have been no changes to Massachusetts’s statute of limitations for adult sexual assault cases. However, Middlesex DA Marian Ryan and Bedford Police Chief John Fisher believe that should change.

“Given the things like the changes in DNA technology, it just makes sense to have the opportunity,” District Attorney Ryan said.

For nearly 40 years, Bedford PD has been holding onto evidence collected from a 1988 sexual assault case that had gone cold.

“There is no such thing, in our mind, as a cold case. Every case is as important as the one that happened at any particular moment,” Chief Fisher said.

However, with new DNA technology, law enforcement can pinpoint a suspect in the case. Though if the victim decides they want to prosecute, they can’t since the case is more than 15 years old.

Boston 25 spoke with the victim from the 1988 case, though, due to her safety, she chose to remain anonymous.

Back then, she said she was a very driven 33-year-old professional visiting Massachusetts for a work trip.

“I was young and independent and ambitious,” the victim said.

What she thought was going to be a stepping stone in her career turned into the most scarring and traumatic moments of her life, when a man broke into her hotel window and assaulted her.

“This man jumped on me, and I tried to get up, but he punched me in the jaw, threw me back on the bed and then he put a gag on me, put a pillow over my head, tied up my arms with cable ties,” the victim remembered.

For this victim, she wouldn’t want to reopen the case. However, she feels that other victims should have the choice. That’s why she, along with the DA and police chief, are supporting House Bill 4536. The bill would pause the statute of limitations on adult sexual assault cases that have supporting evidence.

“An important aspect of this bill is just putting the power back to a survivor,” District Attorney Ryan said. “A change in this statute would be a way of giving back control.”

House Bill 4536 is currently in the Ways and Means Committee.

