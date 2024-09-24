Woburn Police investigating after ‘wrestling match’ broke out at Pop Warner game

WOBURN, Mass. — Woburn Police are investigating after officers say a “wrestling match” broke out at the conclusion of a Pop Warner Football game against an opposing Boston team.

It happened Sunday on the field behind Woburn High School.

Preliminary reports indicate that parents from the other team rushed onto the field after Woburn won the game and went after players, ages 12 and 13.

Responding officers cleared the field after breaking up the commotion and preventing it from escalating any further.

Woburn Chief of Police Robert Rufo told Boston 25 News that police are still working to sort out the specifics and that it’s still unclear if charges are going to be recommended in this case.

He said that depends on if any victims formally come forward and file reports, which had not happened as of Monday night.

“The incident remains under investigation while identifications are obtained and involvement is assessed,” said a statement from Chief Rufo.

Boston 25 News reached out to coaches from both teams and have not yet heard back.

