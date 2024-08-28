WATCH: Arson suspect sought by police after lighting firework, throwing it inside Dracut porta-potty

DRACUT, Mass. — Authorities are offering a reward for anyone with information about a suspect accused of vandalizing a porta-potty at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the only handicapped-accessible porta-potty in the park.

Video shows the suspect lighting a firework and tossing it inside. The porta-potty burst into flames shortly before firefighters were called to the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Dracut arson suspect (Dracut Police Department)

The suspect is described as a white male in his teens or early 20s with brown hair, wearing a white shirt, dark-colored pants, black and white shoes, and a baseball cap.

He fled the scene with others in a silver Toyota Corolla with New Hampshire plates, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dracut Police or the Arson Watch Reward Hotline at 800-682-9229.

The Arson Watch Reward Program provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve or prevent arson crimes.













