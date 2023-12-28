Video shows suspects involved in string of Woburn smoke shop break-ins

WOBURN, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who were caught on video trying to break into multiple smoke shops in town over the past several days.

Woburn Police say early Thursday morning, a group of suspects attempted to break into the New Edge Vape shop by smashing a rock against the glass door.

Surveillance video from the business shows the suspects kicking the doorway and taking turns throwing a rock against it. They were unable to get inside, however, and fled the area.

Surveillance video of suspects breaking into Woburn smoke shop

On Tuesday, the same suspects smashed the window of another smoke shop and stole money and merchandise, according to authorities.

The suspects are described by police as black males and at least one light-skinned female.

Investigators believe they’re driving a white SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV4.

Police say the group is responsible for several break-ins throughout the area and appears to be targeting vape shops.

Anyone with information relative to these burglaries is asked to call Woburn Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

