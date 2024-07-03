Video shows red pickup truck slamming into front of Watertown bakery during hit-and-run crash

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Police are searching for the owner of a red pickup truck seen slamming into the front of a bakery early Monday morning.

Officers responding to the Jana Grill & Bakery just before 2:30 a.m. for a car into a building found that a red Ford pickup truck caused significant structural damage and drove away, according to Watertown Police.

The building was empty at the time of the crash.

Video posted by the owner of the store on social media shows the hole left by the truck.

Watertown store crash

“This is shocking news to us and we are still processing,” the Jana family said in a statement. “We’d like to thank our supportive community and the city of Watertown for everything.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Watertown Police.

