Two men seriously injured after slamming car into Marlborough business

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Two men were hospitalized on Thursday after their car careened into the front of a Marlborough business.

Crews responding to the area of 377 Simarano Drive around 4:30 p.m. after State Police told them about a car driving into town at a high rate of speed found a vehicle had crashed into the front of IPG Photonics, according to the Marlborough Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Eric Christianson said it didn’t look like the car slowed down as it approached the building and that two adult males in the car were unconscious when firefighters arrived on the scene.

One man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital with a serious leg injury. The other man in the car was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Both men were conscious and alert when they were transported, according to officials.

The only person inside the building at the time of the crash was a receptionist, who Christianson says sustained minor cuts on her face. She was not transported.

“We’re lucky the car hit the part of the building it did or it could’ve gone straight through,” he said.

It’s unclear whether the driver and passenger were conscious while they were driving. It’s also unclear whether or not they will face charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group