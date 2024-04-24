Three goslings rescued after falling through storm drain in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Crews in Burlington reunited three wayward goslings with their family after the birds fell through a storm drain on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say the goslings fell into a grate on Burlington Mall Road just after 12:30 p.m.

The goslings could be heard chirping inside the drain, and crews quickly stopped traffic to remove the cover.

Firefighter Michael Bennett grabbed the goslings from the hole and was able to corral them with the help of Firefighter Eric FitzGerald, according to authorities.

Burlington ducklings rescued (Burlington Fire Department)

Crews released the baby goslings across the street where they reconvened with their family.

“Our department is committed to protecting the lives of our community members, no matter how small,” Chief Andrew Connerty said. “This was a great save and I commend our department members for their dedication to service.”

