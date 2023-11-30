‘She was a sweetheart’: Family friend remembers 28-year-old killed in apparent murder-suicide

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A family friend of the 28-year-old killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Marlborough told Boston 25 News that she moved to the United States from Brazil less than two years ago to achieve “the American dream”.

Investigators believe Kethlen Paula Alves Trindade DaRocha was shot inside her home on Rice Street Wednesday morning by a man she was in a relationship with.

Authorities identified him as 29-year-old Marlon Moreira Costa of Marlborough.

Police said evidence indicates Costa forced his way in through a window, shot DaRocha, and then turned the gun on himself.

Junior Dantas, who identified himself as a family friend of the young woman, said the couple had only been dating for a couple of months.

“They had some personal problems,” said Dantas. “They were arguing last night, and then they were arguing this morning. Unfortunately, he came back, and it ended the way that it did.”

According to police, Costa threatened DaRocha at his Marlborough home less than 24 hours before the killing.

He allegedly threatened her again inside her home prior to pulling the trigger.

Police were met with two women and a child outside the home who frantically told them that their female roommate had just been shot.

Cell phone video from a neighbor shows the SWAT team barging in through the front door where they would discover two bodies inside the house.

“She was a sweetheart,” said Dantas. “She took care of her whole family.”

Dantas told Boston 25 News that all of DaRocha’s family resides in Brazil and that he’s been in touch with those relatives, including her mother.

He said relatives will be traveling to Massachusetts for her wake in Framingham.

However, he said that DaRocha’s mother doesn’t want to see her daughter deceased.

Dantas said DaRocha will be cremated after the services, and her ashes will be sent to Governador Valadares in the countryside of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

