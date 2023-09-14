Public’s help sought finding missing nonverbal Everett man with health conditions

EVERETT, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a young man with health conditions who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Rene Lorjuste was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a black backpack.

City officials say he has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and is also nonverbal.

Anyone with information about Lorjuste’s whereabouts is asked to call Everett Police at 617-387-1212.

