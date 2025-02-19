Police seeking suspect accused of robbing bank in Stoneham

STONEHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a bank was robbed in Stoneham on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the Citizens Bank inside of the Stop and Shop on Main Street was robbed around 2 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries and it’s unclear exactly how much the suspect took.

The FBI Bank Robbery Task Force is assisting Stoneham Police with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

