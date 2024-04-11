Police: Driver summonsed to court after crashing car into Burlington bank

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Texas man is being summonsed to court after allegedly crashing his unregistered car into a Burlington bank on Thursday morning.

The 46-year-old Desoto, Texas man, who is not being identified by authorities at this time, is being summonsed and charged with marked lanes violation, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, attached plates, and speeding.

Officers responding to the Santander Bank on Cambridge Street just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a car that hit the building found a vehicle crashed inside the lobby of the bank, causing damage to both the interior and exterior, according to Burlington Police.

The driver was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was the only person in the car, according to officials.

Police say the car was unregistered and uninsured.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the lobby at the time of the crash, but there were no reports of any other injuries.

The Building Inspector responded and deemed the building safe. Authorities say the bank is expected to be reopened for business.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

