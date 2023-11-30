Middlesex County

Person hospitalized after becoming trapped under car in North Reading

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Colin Reedy died at the scene. Emily Gindele was in critical but stable condition.

(Katifcam/iStock)

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

NORTH READING, Mass. — A person was rushed to the hospital after police say they became trapped under a car Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a “motor vehicle incident” around 7:48 p.m. near the corner of Fieldcrest and Hollywood Terraces found a person stuck underneath a vehicle, according to North Reading Police.

Firefighters used airbags to lift the car off the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not give any details as to why the victim became trapped under the car.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Reading Fire and Police Departments. They are being assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read