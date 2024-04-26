Officials say mail carrier robbed while on route in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A mail carrier was reportedly robbed on his route in Everett on Friday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a suspect stole from a mail carrier in the area of Bucknam Street.

There were no reports of any injuries and a description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact Everett Police.

Earlier in the day, there were two reports of mail carrier robberies in Dorchester. It is unclear if any of the crimes are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

