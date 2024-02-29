Officials investigating data breach at Lowell Public Schools

LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they say there was an outside attempt to gain access to the Lowell Public Schools file server on Monday.

According to officials, there was cybersecurity software in place to block the attempt and it appears there was no loss or encryption of any data.

“The compromised systems have been decommissioned and IT staff are working to rebuild them,” a department spokesperson said. “The timeline remains unclear, but we hope to have this work completed as soon as possible.”

The school day was not affected during the alleged breach.

An investigation remains ongoing.

