Level 2 sex offender arrested for exposing himself near Sudbury day care, police say

SUDBURY, Mass. — A Framingham man was arrested Wednesday, accused of indecently exposing himself to convenience store employees in a shopping plaza near a daycare.

54-year-old John Driscoll, a Level 2 Sex Offender, is charged with open and gross lewdness, accosting and annoying persons, and disorderly conduct, according to Sudbury Police.

Officers responding to a call for a man pacing around the Dollar Tree on Boston Post Road at 11:23 a.m. were reportedly told by employees the man exposed himself to them. The Dollar Tree store is located in the same shopping plaza as a child and daycare center.

The man matching the description given by employees, later identified as Driscoll, was quickly located in the store parking lot.

Police say they recognized Driscoll from a similar incident in April 2023 and subsequently arrested him.

Officers confirmed with daycare center staff that Driscoll had not made contact with the school and no children were present during the alleged incident.

Driscoll was arraigned in Framingham District Court.

