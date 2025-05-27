Lane closures, commuter rail shutdowns expected this weekend due to ongoing Newton-Weston project

NEWTON, Mass. — If you’re on the Mass Pike between exits 123 and 125 or the 95 in Newton and Weston alternate routes are your best bet this weekend as MassDOT says a project is underway.

MassDOT says it aims to replace the I-90 bridge over the MBTA railroad and it will happen in two phases.

Phase one starts this weekend, and those closures and rail shutdowns will go through 5 a.m. on Monday. Phase two will be the demolition process of the existing tunnel on the westbound side of the turnpike, that will happen the weekend of June 20th.

“This is going to be a very intense period so again this is although short a very intense period of construction and it will cause some traffic impacts,” said MassDOT State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

For commuter rail riders on the Framingham Worcester line, the MBTA is finalizing 2 key shuttle routes — Framingham to Riverside and West Newton to Kenmore. The MBTA says these will be reliable alternatives during service adjustments. However, the MBTA says bus travel and potential traffic on detour routes will likely increase your travel time compared to the train.

MassDOT says they are working with state and local law enforcement. Drivers are encouraged to make extra time but also most importantly slow down.

The MBTA says commuters should have their app handy just in case.

Expect MAJOR travel impacts in the #Boston #Worcester area due to rapid weekend construction of the #MassDOT Bridge Replacement Project at the I-90/I-95 interchange. Occurring from 9:00PM May 30 - 5:00AM June 2. #MassPike down to only one lane each way. ℹ️ https://t.co/KgRKH43lsy pic.twitter.com/SqnWrjhoXL — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 27, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

