Jewelry generosity: Donors drop rings, other valuables in Waltham red kettle for charity

WALTHAM, Mass. — It’s the season of giving in Waltham.

While counting money from the Salvation Army red kettle at Market Basket On Thursday night, Lt. Nicole Fullop found a wedding band and an engagement ring with a note from an anonymous donor.

The note read: “This ring is being given in love for a second time. Like the first time, I hope that this ring will bring joy and make a difference.”

The rings are valued at an estimated $1,500 and will be put toward helping families and others in need in the Waltham area for the holiday season.

The act of putting jewelry and other valuables in the Salvation Army kettles started around 2014 when a widow dropped her wedding rings in one.

Around the holiday season, donations of rare, valuable coins and jewelry at Salvation Army kettles have made headlines. These donations have helped the nonprofit raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for critical social services.

“Donors dropping valuable jewelry and coins with notes into kettles has been happening for years and is often a reminder of how the kettle is a sign of hope,” Lt. Fullop said. “We are honored and humbled that someone would care enough to give something this precious to The Salvation Army to help others.”

