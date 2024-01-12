Middlesex County

Hourslong standoff in Cambridge ends peacefully with man in custody

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Cambridge standoff

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities responded to a Cambridge home for a report of a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon.

Police say a report of a domestic dispute in the area of Fenno and Sherman Street prompted officers to surround the home around 1:30 p.m.

After hours of negotiating, officials were finally able to make contact with the suspect around 9:40 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

It is unclear if the suspect was armed, but the surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution. Residents will now be able to return to their houses.

There were no reports of any injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

