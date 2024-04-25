Fire at historic Newton mansion likely caused by oily rags, officials say

NEWTON, Mass. — Oily rags combusting into flames may have been the cause of a fire that broke out at a historic Newton mansion on Wednesday, according to officials.

The mansion was under construction at the time of the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire began near the top of a staircase on the second floor, where staining rags had been left in a trash bag the day before.

“The oils in many paints, stains, and varnishes release heat as they dry,” said Chief Gregory Gentile. “If these rags are left in a pile or in the trash, that heat can become strong enough to ignite them and other nearby items.”

Crews responding to the area of 8 Central Avenue in the city’s Newtonville village around 11:30 a.m. found fierce flames shooting from the roof upon arrival. It took hours before the fire was finally knocked down.

There were no reports of any injuries.

“These fires are especially dangerous because they can smolder undetected for hours before bursting into flames that spread to other combustible items,” Chief Gentile said.

State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said professionals who use these rags on a regular basis should educate their employees about the fire risks.

“If you’re painting, staining, or varnishing, dispose of rags and applicators safely,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “First, dry them individually outdoors. You can hang dry them or spread them out flat on the ground. Once they’re dry, place them in a can filled with water and cover it with a tight-fitting lid. An old paint can works perfectly. Then drop it off at a household hazardous waste collection in your community.”

Nearly a dozen residential fires were caused by oily rags in 2023, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

