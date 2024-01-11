Accused Framingham bank robbery suspect sought by police

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery.

Framingham Police say the St. Mary’s Credit Union on Worcester Road was robbed on January 9 around 2:20 p.m.

The suspect is described as a 5′4″ white male wearing a black coat, gray hoodie, sunglasses, and a gray beanie hat, according to officials.

It is unknown if the suspect displayed a weapon or how much money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-872-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

