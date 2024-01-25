2 people rescued from Newton house fire, hospitalized with serious injuries, chief says

NEWTON, Mass. — Two people were rescued from a burning home in Newton on Wednesday night.

Crews responding to a report of a fire with people trapped on Lincoln Road around 8:30 p.m. found smoke and flames pouring from the house, according to Newton fire officials.

One person was trapped in the basement, while another was stuck on the first floor of the house.

The fire chief said companies overcame tough conditions upon arrival, including heavy smoke and high heat, to rescue the two occupants.

They were transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Four fire companies were used to knock down the house fire, which officials say started in the basement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group