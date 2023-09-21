Middleboro police seek help identifying a man acting suspiciously outside home

Middleboro, Mass — Middleboro police are seeking public help in identifying a man acting suspiciously outside a home.

In a video released by Middleboro police, a man is standing on a porch holding and feeling a package.

Police say he is not a confused delivery driver, for any delivery service.

The suspicious incident took place on September 18 in the area of Pocksha Drive off Marion Road

Police believe the man is driving a red Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone with information on this man or incident is asked to contact Middleboro Police at 508-947-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

