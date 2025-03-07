Middle school teacher in Needham facing child porn charges, officials say

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A teacher in Needham was placed on leave following allegations of child porn.

According to authorities, Michael Ciccolella, a High Rock Middle School teacher, has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Superintendent Dan Gutekanst sent a letter home to parents on Friday confirming Ciccolella’s arrest, and maintains that no High Rock or Needham Public School students were involved or harmed in any way.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is always the district’s top priority, and we will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues,” the letter to parents read. “Due to the disturbing nature of the charges, we encourage families to speak with their children and reassure them that they are safe at school.”

Ciccolella has been employed in the Needham Public School system since 2008 and was immediately placed on administrative leave, according to Gutekanst.

Administrators will be offering counseling services to students and staff at home this weekend and into next week.

Ciccolella will be arraigned in Framingham District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

