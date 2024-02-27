Message in a Bottle: Sting-inspired dance show coming to Boston in March

BOSTON — A Boston theatre is sending out an S.O.S. to all Sting fans.

A dance program inspired by the rock icon is coming to the area at the end of March.

The Emerson Colonial Theatre announced “Message in a Bottle,” a production inspired and driven by the music of the 17-time Grammy Award winner, will be touring in Beantown from March 26 to March 30.

The story, choreographed and directed by Kate Prince, revolves around a family torn asunder by war and forced to travel through unfamiliar lands.

In its 2020 world premiere, the show became a critical hit for its distinctive mix of gravity-defying, lyrical hip-hop dance and its use of evocative rock songs.

“I love watching audiences watch Message In A Bottle,” Prince says. “They have this double reaction of loving the music and loving Sting’s work, and realizing how much of the music they do know and how much it’s been in their lives. Then, watching the audience watching those dancers, you get the sense of ‘how are they doing that?’ and ‘how are they still going?’”

Nearly two dozen songs written by Sting are featured in the production, along with 22 dancers.

“Message in a Bottle” plays for seven shows only.

Tickets start at $49 and are available online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com or by calling 888-616-0272. The Emerson Colonial Theatre box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

