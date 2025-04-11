Merrimack police announce arrest of 20-year-old after sexually assaulting a juvenile under 18

MERRIMACK, N.H. — The Merrimack Police Department has announced the arrest of a twenty-year-old man after he sexually assaulted a juvenile under 18.

On March 30, the department received a report of a juvenile under the age of 18 who had allegedly been sexually assaulted, prompting an immediate investigation from the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.

After conducting interviews with witnesses and the alleged victim, it was determined that the victim was assaulted by twenty-year-old Keith Hanley.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hanley for one count of Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault.

Then, on April 10, from collaborative efforts from the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task (ICAC) Force, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, New Hampshire State Police, Merrimack County Sheriff’s, Rockingham County Sheriff’s, and Nashua Police Department, Hanley was arrested without incident.

Hanley was later arraigned on Friday and is being held on preventive detention.

Merrimack police say this remains an ongoing investigation.

The department wrote on their Facebook that, “anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Clark Preston at 603-420-1870.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group