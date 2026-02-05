Meet Callie, the Dunkin worker who brews coffee for Patriots coaches every morning!

FOXBORO, Mass. — For many of us, the day doesn’t start without coffee, and the same goes for some members of the Patriots organization, but their morning routine starts with a familiar face.

Her name is Callie O’Brien and she got a special shoutout from the team.

98.5 The Sports Hub recently raved on social media to listeners about how she prepares their coffee regularly and knows their orders by heart!

Boston 25 News caught up with Callie on why this special shoutout goes a long way.

Callie says she hopes to serve the coaches after a big Super Bowl win, fingers crossed for the New England Patriots!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group